Trump keeps sounding off on his indictments. His attacks could hasten the criminal trials

Former U.S. President and Republican candidate Donald Trump makes a keynote speech at a Republican fundraising dinner in Columbia, South Carolina, Aug. 5, 2023.

Former President Donald Trump has ramped up his rhetoric and vowed to keep speaking out in opposition to his criminal indictments as he campaigns for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

But his war of words in the court of public opinion could backfire on him in the actual courtrooms where judges will soon set his trial dates.

Trump has targeted judges, prosecutors and potential witnesses in posts railing against his four active criminal cases, prompting some legal experts to predict that a gag order may be in Trump's future.

But even if that doesn't happen, his aggressive criticism could incentivize judges to bring his cases to trial more quickly. That would be a blow to Trump, who has argued that his trials should be postponed until after the November 2024 presidential election.

"I don't think any judge wants to get into a spitting contest with a defendant," said Richard Serafini, a former senior trial attorney for the Department of Justice's criminal division, in an interview Thursday.

"The best way for a judge to affect a silencing of pretrial comments is to make them irrelevant by setting a quick trial date," Serafini said.

Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is presiding over the federal case accusing Trump of trying to subvert his 2020 election loss, recently suggested she would be willing to do just that.

"The more a party makes inflammatory statements about this case which could taint the jury pool or intimidate potential witnesses, the greater the urgency will be that we proceed to trial quickly to ensure a jury pool from which we can select an impartial jury," Chutkan said last week.