Ukraine war live updates: No hope for F-16 jets in 2023, Ukraine says; Russia and North Korea agree cooperation plans, state media reports

Ukraine will not be able to use U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets in 2023, air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat told Ukrainian television Wednesday night, according to Reuters.

"It's already obvious we won't be able to defend Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets during this autumn and winter," Ihnat reportedly said in a joint telethon broadcast by Ukrainian channels.

Ukraine has long been lobbying Western allies for the war planes, and while U.S. President Joe Biden agreed to training Ukrainian pilots in May, no timeline has been set for delivery of the aircraft.

Meanwhile, state media in North Korea reported there was a "military cooperation plan" agreed by Kim Jong Un and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu when the minister visited North Korea last month.

Shoigu visited North Korea in late July for the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War, celebrated in North Korea as "Victory Day."