Walmart shares dip despite second-quarter earnings beats. What the pros say to do next

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions on Walmart from investors and analysts. Pros including Jim Cramer discussed the nation's largest retailer's second-quarter results , whose revenue and earnings both beat analysts' expectations. The numbers were released premarket Thursday. Walmart also raised its full-year guidance due to strong grocery sales and surging U.S. e-commerce growth, which jumped 24% compared with the same period a year ago. Despite the outperformance, Walmart closed the trading day down 2.2%.