Investors are jumping back into short-term bond funds as rates rise

The recent jump in market interest rates may have caught some ETF investors off guard, and they are now shifting back into short-term bond funds that can better withstand rising yields. Several strong economic data points, including a surprisingly hot retail sales number for July, have pushed yields higher and expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut further into the future. The 10-year Treasury yield is flirting with its highest level since 2007. US10Y YTD mountain The 10-year Treasury yield has jumped back over 4%. Bond yields move in the opposite direction of price, and long-term bonds see their prices hit harder when rates rise. As a result, investors are shifting into short-term bond funds. The following short-term bond ETFs were in the top 10 for net inflows over the past week, according to FactSet. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) : $562 million of net inflows SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) : $421 million PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) : $412 million And while the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) did enjoy positive net inflows over the last week, the fund has still seen more than $1.8 billion in net outflows since the start of August. The TLT has also fallen 6.3% month to date, while SGOV is flat. The upward move for bond yields has been particularly acute in the long end of the yield curve. Bank of America global economist Claudio Irigoyen said in a note to clients on Friday that the sharp moves could also reflect big-picture concerns, such as the recent downgrade of the U.S. government's credit rating by Fitch. "Despite the smooth delivery of the recent data, the bear steepening of the U.S. curve driven by a selloff in the long end is somewhat concerning," Irigoyen said. "The stronger-than-expected economy validates somewhat higher rates, but the price action observed in the last month does not seem consistent with that. Instead, a combination of higher rates in Japan and renewed concerns on fiscal dynamics is most likely behind the observed repricing of the long end of the curve." The move by investors to jump back into short-term funds marks a reversal from earlier this summer, when TLT saw large inflows .