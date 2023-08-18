Asia markets fall as investors assess Japan inflation; China's Evergrande bankruptcy filing

Japan ,Tokyo City skyline, Tokyo Tower. (Photo by: Dukas/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) Prisma By Dukas | Universal Images Group | Getty Images

Asia-Pacific markets fell on Friday as investors assess Japan's July inflation data and fresh blows to China's real estate sector. Japan's core inflation rate fell to 3.1%, down from 3.3% in June. Headline inflation remained at 3.3%. Embattled Chinese real estate giant Evergrande has filed for bankruptcy protection in a U.S bankruptcy court. "The company sought protection under Chapter 15 of the U.S. bankruptcy code, which shields non-U.S. companies that are undergoing restructurings from creditors that hope to sue them or tie up assets in the United States," according to Reuters .

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 18,147, pointing to a weaker open compared to the HSI's close of 18,326.63. Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.58% and the Topix also fell by 0.59% after the inflation reading was released. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 inched down 0.2%, while South Korea's Kospi was 0.67% lower and the Kosdaq lost 0.59%.



