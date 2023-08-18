LIVE UPDATES
European markets set to slide as caution lingers around global stocks
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
LONDON — European markets are set to fall on Friday, tracking cautious global sentiment as traders assess the future for monetary policy and fresh concerns about China's real estate sector.
European markets
The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed Thursday's session down 0.9% and is on course for a negative week, after the U.S. Federal Reserve's July meeting minutes showed further interest rate hikes were not off the table.
European stocks on Friday look set to follow counterparts in Asia-Pacific, where markets fell across the board as investors assessed Japan's July inflation print and embattled Chinese real estate giant Evergrande's U.S. bankruptcy filing.
The company sought protection under Chapter 15 of the U.S. bankruptcy code, which shields non-U.S. companies that are undergoing restructuring from creditors.
Stateside, stock futures were little changed in early premarket trade after the major averages dropped for a third straight day on Thursday, with the Dow closing below the 50-day moving average — typically a bearish signal for investors — for the first time since June 1.
Wednesday's Fed meeting minutes prompted the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield on Thursday to rise to its highest level since October 2022.
Here are the opening calls
China's embattled property giant Evergrande files for bankruptcy in U.S. court
China's property giant Evergrande group filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in a U.S. court late Thursday.
The real estate developer referenced restructuring proceedings in Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands and the British Virgin Islands, in a filing to the Manhattan court.
In July, Evergrande posted a combined loss of $81 billion over the past two years, after struggling to complete projects and pay back its suppliers and lenders.
The news comes amid contagion fears that problems in China's struggling real estate sector could spill over to other parts of the economy, even as growth stalls.
Read the full story here.
— Sumathi Bala
Japan's core inflation rate fell in July, headline inflation holds steady at 3.3%
Japan's core inflation for July fell to 3.1% from June's figure of 3.3%, in line with expectations from economists polled by Reuters.
Japan's core inflation strips out prices of fresh food.
The headline inflation rate for July came in at 3.3%, unchanged from June's figure.
The so called "core-core" inflation metric, which strips out prices of fresh food and energy and used by the Bank of Japan in its monetary policy considerations, came in at 4.2%, down from 4.3% in June.
— Lim Hui Jie
CNBC Pro: These stocks pulled back in August but analysts expect them to bounce back — giving one 103% upside
August has been a rocky month for stocks so far.
For those looking for stocks that pulled back this month but still have upside potential, CNBC Pro screened the S&P 500 and the Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-U.S. index.
The resulting stocks have fallen into negative territory in August, but have average price target upside of at least 30%, and buy ratings from at least half of analysts covering them.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Weizhen Tan
CNBC Pro: S&P 500, Treasuries or Berkshire Hathaway? Here's how value investor Guy Spier would invest
Investors are almost spoilt for choice between the safety of bonds and the potential upside from stocks.
On the one hand, the U.S. economy is showing signs of healthy growth, and some analysts expect stocks to continue soaring. At the same time, U.S. government bonds are offering more than 5% in risk-free yield.
Renowned value investor Guy Spier weighed in on CNBC's Pro Talks on whether it's better to invest in an S&P 500 index fund, U.S. Treasuries, or Berkshire Hathaway's stock for the long run.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read his response here.
— Ganesh Rao