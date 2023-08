People standing in front of an electronic display showing the Hang Seng Index in the Central district of Hong Kong on July 26, 2021, after stocks plunged as tuition firms were hammered by China's decision to reform the private education sector by preventing them from making profits.

Hong Kong's benchmark index closed in bear market territory, down 2.1% in the Friday session and more than 20% below the highs of January, as uncertainty over China's property market and growth prospects erase early-year gains.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.