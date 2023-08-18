CNBC Investing Club

Monthly Meeting update: Jim Cramer says buy this cloud play and this industrial stock

Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on July 12, 2023 in New York City. 
Spencer Platt | Getty Images

In an up-and-down market since our July Monthly Meeting, we added two stocks to our portfolio: an industrial name and an emerging cloud play. Jim Cramer and I talked about why we like these companies during our August Monthly Meeting on Thursday. Here are the highlights and our recommendations.