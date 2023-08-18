CNBC Daily Open: Stocks are under pressure from Treasury yields

Traders work the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on July 25, 2023, in New York City.

Stocks under pressure

U.S. stocks fell Thursday, their third losing day in a row. The 10-year Treasury yield touched 4.284%, the highest since October. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index retreated 0.9%, weighed down by industrials and technology stocks. Meanwhile, Norway's central bank raised its main interest rate by 25 basis points to 4%.

'Outdated' Chinese model

China's economic boom was fueled by manufacturing exported goods — but that model isn't likely to generate much economic growth any further, said David Roche, president and global strategist at Independent Strategy. "The Chinese model is clearly washed up on the beach with a huge number of legacy holes in it, and it's not going to take off again," Roche told CNBC.

Chinese countermeasures

