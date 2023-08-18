CNBC Daily Open: Treasury yields are putting pressure on stocks

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on August 16, 2023 in New York City.

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here .

Stocks under pressure

U.S. stocks fell Thursday, their third losing day in a row. The 10-year Treasury yield touched 4.284%, the highest since October. Asia-Pacific markets retreated Friday as investors digested more bad news about China's real estate sector. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index lost around 1.4% while the mainland Shanghai Composite inched down 0.3%. Separately, Japan's headline inflation in July held steady at 3.3%.

China's property troubles

Evergrande Group, a heavily indebted Chinese property developer, filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in a U.S. court Thursday. The statute protects non-U.S. companies that are undergoing restructuring from creditors. It's another stark sign of how China's property sector hasn't improved since its slump in 2020, intensifying calls for policymakers to step in.

Bright spots in Chinese economy

China's economy may be struggling, but there are bright spots in the consumer economy, according to earnings reports from big Chinese companies. JD.com saw electric and home appliance revenues rise 11.3%, Tencent saw 150% year-on-year growth in gross merchandise value and Alibaba's Tmall sales increased 21% year over year to 30.16 billion yuan ($4.1 billion).

Bitcoin plunges

Bitcoin fell sharply to $26,308, its lowest level in almost two months, after minutes of the Federal Reserve's July meeting were released. The Fed's warning that sustained inflation could lead to more rate hikes — and a higher chance of an engine