Ukraine war live updates: Ukraine to receive F-16 jets from Denmark and Netherlands; Russia reports Moscow drone attack

An F-16 rises from low altitude in Canada in this file photo.

The United States has approved sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine from Denmark and the Netherlands, according to an unnamed U.S. official, as reported by Reuters. The aircraft would be sent as soon as pilot training is completed, the report said.

Ukraine has long been lobbying Western allies for the war planes, and while U.S. President Joe Biden agreed to training Ukrainian pilots in May, no timeline had been set for delivery of the aircraft.

Meanwhile, Germany has delivered two IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine after first agreeing to supply Ukraine with the weapons in June 2022.

Moscow reported a drone attack on a non-residential building overnight, just kilometers away from the Kremlin. Officials say the drone was shot down, and that there were no casualties.