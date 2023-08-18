We are maintaining our position in Estee Lauder after weak guidance — here's why

Shares of Estee Lauder (EL) fell nearly 3% on Friday after the cosmetics company delivered weaker-than-expected guidance for the coming year. But we see reasons for optimism in the forecast and are not bailing out just yet. Revenue ticked up 1% year-over-year to $3.61 billion, outpacing analysts' expectations for $3.47 billion, according to estimates compiled by Refinitiv. Sales were up 4% annually on an organic basis. Adjusted earnings-per-share (EPS) plummeted 83% to 7 cents, however, was better than the 4 cent loss the Street was expecting. Bottom line Things could have been a lot worse. Estee's strength in the makeup and haircare categories was able to more than offset slight weakness in skin care and fragrance. Additionally, reported results from the Asia-Pacific region, which has struggled to fully recover from the pandemic lockdown, were better than expected. However, the company's forward guidance was well below estimates on the Street — tanking any optimism for the company's stock. While it's painful to see one of our problem holdings come under even more pressure, we do see some reasons for hope in the company's guidance, which warrants one more quarter of patience. The midpoint of management's guidance for full year net sales growth is 6%, implying about $16.86 billion. That's below our $17.21 billion estimate. But let's consider how much the first-quarter guide is weighing on that forecast. Management expects first-quarter sales to decline 11% at the midpoint, implying sales of $3.5 billion, well below the $3.94 billion estimate. This implies total sales for the subsequent three quarters of $13.36 billion, that's better than the combined $13.08 billion analysts have been modeling for same period. Looking at earnings, we see a similar dynamic. The midpoint of management's full-year guide is $3.62 per share. That includes a loss of 26 cents per share (at the midpoint) in the first-fiscal quarter. This implies that management expects to make a combined $3.89 per share in the subsequent three quarters. Analysts were looking for Estee Lauder to make a combined total of $3.58 per share in that time frame. Putting it all together, management's guidance appears to indicate that once we get through this quarter, Estee Lauder should be back on track with expectations, perhaps even a little better when we consider the combined guide for fiscal quarters three through four. However, management doesn't have much credibility at the moment, so we need to see real signs of a turn in Asia travel retail before we can gain more confidence in the team's full-year forecast. We are sticking with the stock for now — on the belief that growth can begin to reaccelerate once we past the first fiscal quarter, with a more material rebound in the back half of the year. As a result, we are maintaining our 2 rating on EL shares until we have more confidence. We are also trimming our price target to $200 from $260. Outlook Full-year fiscal 2024 sales are expected to grow 5% to 7% over 2023, well below the 8.9% gain expected by the Street. Organic net sales are expected to rise 6% to 8%, also a miss versus the 9.8% expected by analysts. Management expects adjusted EPS in the range of $3.50 to $3.75. That's much lower than the $4.88 per share we were looking for — though our checks indicate that the buy side (hedge funds and institutional investors) was looking for a number closer to $4 per share. For the current, first-fiscal quarter, management expects both reported and organic sales to decline 12% to 10%, well below the less than 1% organic decline estimated by analysts (or flat on a reported basis). Management expects an adjusted earnings loss of between 31 cents and 21 cents. We were looking for a gain of 98 cents per share. Notably, a cybersecurity breach during the quarter is expected to be a 7 cent per share headwind; it shouldn't materially impact net sales. Clearly, the guidance is a disappointment. However, the implication of this forecast is that the first quarter is a hump we need to get through before entering a more normalized environment and a return to growth. Quarterly commentary Skin care — Estee Lauder's highest-margin category — remained under pressure as a result of the slower-than-expected recovery for travel retail in Asia. But we are pleased to see a return to total top-line growth driven by growth in the makeup, fragrance, and hair care businesses. In its call with investors, management said organic sales growth accelerated in in the Asia-Pacific region, to 36% in the fourth quarter from 7% in the third, led by mainland China and Hong Kong. Unfortunately, management also said retail sales in the important Hainan region of China deteriorated and turned steeply negative. The team still sees sustainable, long-term growth in the region, but "significant short-term headwinds" remain. Not what we wanted to hear, but not unexpected. In the Americas, organic net sales were flat as a double-digit increase in Latin America, driven by the re-acceleration of makeup growth in Brazil and Mexico, was offset by the decline in the United States due to the slower-than-expected pace of improvement in retail sales for several brands. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long EL. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. An Estee Lauder pop-up store is seen inside daimaru Department Store on Nanjing Road Pedestrian street in Shanghai, China, August 6, 2021. Costfoto | Future Publishing | Getty Images