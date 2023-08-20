How to start investing with a 20-year time horizon for the benefit of kids in your family

Here's our Club Mailbag email investingclubmailbag@cnbc.com — so you send your questions directly to Jim Cramer and his team of analysts. We can't offer personal investing advice. We will only consider more general questions about the investment process or stocks in the portfolio or related industries.
This week's question: Hi Jim, I love being a member of the club. We recently were blessed with our first grandchild and set up a UGMA account. What is your "crystal ball" for investing with a 20-year time horizon? Individual stocks or an ETF with a tech focus? Probably put in $5,000/year for her. Thanks for any recommendations you can give. —Regards, Mike