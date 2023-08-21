7 daily practices that lead to sustained happiness and good health, from 85-year Harvard study

This story is part of CNBC Make It's Tools for Happiness series, which details what we learned from taking a free happiness course offered by Harvard University.

85 years ago, researchers at Harvard University started the Study of Adult Development to identify which lifestyle choices make people happy throughout their lives.

The over-arching research is composed of several studies, including the Grant Study which followed "268 Harvard graduates from the classes of 1939 [to] 1944," for 80 plus years, according to the site that houses information about the study.

Participants were placed in two categories later on in their lives: "Happy-Well" and "Sad-Sick."

"The Grant study found that there are seven habits that result in individuals being happy and well in older age rather than ending up sad and sick," Harvard's course about managing happiness included in its coursework.

These are the behaviors that appear to lead to a happy and well-lived life, based on the study's findings.