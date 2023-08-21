Arm files for Nasdaq listing, as SoftBank aims to sell shares in chip designer it bought for $32 billion

Arm, the chip designer owned by Japan's SoftBank, filed for a Nasdaq listing on Monday, positioning itself to go public during a historically slow period for tech IPOs.

The company wants to trade under the ticker symbol "ARM."

Arm reported $524 million in net income on $2.68 billion in revenue in its fiscal 2023, which ended in March, according to the filing. Arm's 2023 revenue was slightly down from the company's 2022 sales of $2.7 billion.

The U.K.-based company filed confidentially for a listing in the U.S. earlier this year after previously announcing it would go public in the U.S. over the U.K., dealing a blow to the London Stock Exchange.

Arm is one of the most important chip companies. It sells licenses to an instruction set at the heart of nearly every mobile chip, and increasingly, PC and server chips as well. In recent years, it has aimed to sell more complete chip designs, which is more lucrative.

ARM chips are made by companies including Amazon, Alphabet, AMD, Intel, Nvidia, Qualcomm, and Samsung, according to the filing. Its technology is also included in Apple's chips for iPhones. Arm said that its technology was included in over 30 billion chips shipped in its fiscal 2023. Arm typically takes a fee on every chip that is shipped using its technology.

SoftBank originally sought to sell Arm to chip giant Nvidia , but the deal faced major pushback from regulators, who raised concerns over competition and national security. SoftBank took Arm private in 2016 in a deal valued at $32 billion.

Arm did not provide a projected share price, so it's not yet possible to estimate its valuation.