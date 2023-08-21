Asia markets largely rise ahead of China's loan prime rate announcement

View of the central business district skyline at sunset in Beijing, China.

Asia-Pacific markets are largely up ahead of China's announcement for its one-year and five-year loan prime rates on Monday.

The one-year and five-year LPR currently stands at 3.55% and 4.2% respectively. Reuters reported that in a poll of 35 market watchers, all participants predicted cuts to both rates, after China's central bank unexpectedly lowered the medium-term lending facility rate last week.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 17,794, pointing to a weaker open compared with its Friday close of 17,950.85. That was the first time the index went below the 18,000 mark this year and the lowest it has been since November 2022.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.13%, but other markets were all up.

Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.31% and the Topix rose 0.28%. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.45%, while the Kosdaq was up 0.38%.