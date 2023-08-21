Axiom Space raises $350 million from Saudi and Korean investors

Chief Engineer Jim Stein wears the new spacesuit during the Axiom Space Artemis III Lunar Spacesuit event at Space Center Houston in Houston, Texas, on March 15, 2023. - "Since a spacesuit worn on the Moon must be white to reflect heat and protect astronauts from extreme high temperatures, a cover layer is currently being used for display purposes only to conceal the suits proprietary design, " Axion said in a press release.

Space company Axiom raised $350 million in a round that was led by Saudi-owned Aljazira Capital and Korean healthcare investment firm Boryung, the company announced on Monday.

Houston-based Axiom trains and flies both private and government astronauts on missions to the International Space Station via launches with SpaceX. It's developing human spaceflight technologies including a commercial space station and a lunar spacesuit.

The company said the investment will further its development efforts. It has over $2 billion in customer contracts to date, Axiom said Monday. Its flown two crews to the ISS, including the recently completed Ax-2 mission, and is working to launch its first space station module by 2026.

In a statement, Aljazira Capital CEO and managing director Naif Almesned said backing Axiom is "in line with the Saudi Vision 2030's transformative approach."