Axiom Space raises $350 million from Saudi and Korean investors

Space company Axiom raised $350 million in a round that was led by Saudi-owned Aljazira Capital and Korean healthcare investment firm Boryung, the company announced on Monday.
Houston-based Axiom trains and flies both private and government astronauts on missions to the International Space Station via launches with SpaceX. It's developing human spaceflight technologies including a commercial space station and a lunar spacesuit.
The company said the investment will further its development efforts. It has over $2 billion in customer contracts to date, Axiom said Monday. Its flown two crews to the ISS, including the recently completed Ax-2 mission, and is working to launch its first space station module by 2026.
In a statement, Aljazira Capital CEO and managing director Naif Almesned said backing Axiom is "in line with the Saudi Vision 2030's transformative approach."