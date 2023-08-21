Biden heads to Maui, where 850 people are still missing after catastrophic Hawaii wildfires

US President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on August 18, 2023, as he departs for Lake Tahoe, Nevada. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

President Joe Biden will visit Maui on Monday, as authorities race to locate and recover nearly 850 people who are still missing after catastrophic wildfires swept the island and burned for weeks.

The blaze, which was over 80% contained Sunday, had already claimed more than 110 lives and caused billions of dollars in property damage. The wildfires are the worst disaster in Hawaii state history and the deadliest wildfires in the United States in over a century.

Upon arrival, the president and the first lady will survey the devastation in Lahaina aboard a helicopter. Later, they will tour wildfire damage in the town firsthand, and receive a briefing from officials.

While in Hawaii, Biden will also announce the appointment of FEMA regional administrator Bob Fenton to oversee the long-term federal effort to support Maui's recovery.

Fenton oversees the FEMA region that includes Hawaii and recently led the federal response to the monkey pox outbreak in 2022. Fenton has been on the ground in Hawaii since the wildfires started, according to the White House.

"I will do everything in my power to help Maui recover and rebuild from this tragedy," Biden said in a statement Sunday ahead of the trip. "Throughout our efforts, we are focused on respecting sacred lands, cultures, and traditions."