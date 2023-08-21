Big Tech drives stocks higher, while the market rewards Club cyber name Palo Alto Networks

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a "Morning Meeting" livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Monday's key moments. Stocks rise Stick with Palo Alto A slew of trades 1. Stocks start the week up Equities mainly moved higher Monday morning — with the S & P 500 up 0.35% and the Nasdaq Composite up nearly 0.9% — largely on the back of Big Tech, even as most other market sectors were lagging. At the same time, the market remains oversold at minus 4.72%, according to the the S & P 500 Short Range Oscillator . Looking ahead this week, markets will be focused on Club name Nvidia 's (NVDA) quarterly results on Wednesday and a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in Jackson Hole on Friday. In an uncertain month for stocks, Jim Cramer continues to urge patience . 2. Stick with Palo Alto Networks Shares of Club name Palo Alto Networks (PANW) surged more than 14% Monday morning, to above $240 apiece, after the cybersecurity leader delivered better-than-expected quarterly results Friday after the closing bell. The news surprised investors, many of whom had been bracing for speed bumps. Palo Alto also outlined strong medium-term guidance through 2026, with operating margins expected to come in at 28% to 29%. Stay tuned for a detailed Club analysis of the results later Monday. 3. A slew of trades On Friday, we exited our position in oil-services name Halliburton (HAL), while buying up more shares in our newest holdings: Oracle (ORCL) and DuPont de Nemours (DD). DuPont announced Monday a $1.8 billion deal to sell its 80.1% stake in its Delrin resins unit to private-equity-firm TJC. Elsewhere, we continued to put cash to work in an oversold market Monday, adding to our positions in GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC) and Stanley Black & Decker (SWK). (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long PANW, ORCL, DD, GEHC, SWK. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.