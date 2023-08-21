Chinese property developer Country Garden to be removed from Hang Seng Index on Sept. 4

The headquarters of China's developer Country Garden Holdings in Foshan, in China's southern Guangdong province.

Chinese real estate company Country Garden Holdings is set to be removed from Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index on Sept. 4.

The decision comes after the benchmark's latest quarterly review. The index's operator said Country Garden will be replaced by pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm.

Property management firm and affiliate Country Garden Services Holdings will also be removed from the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index. It will be replaced by online travel agency Trip.com.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index serves as a benchmark that reflects the overall performance of mainland securities listed in Hong Kong.