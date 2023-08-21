Mad Money

Cramer's Lightning Round: Alphabet is a buy

Julie Coleman@itsjuliecoleman
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Applied Materials' year-to-date stock performance.

Applied Materials: "It reported a monster quarter, but it's not done going higher...I think that Gary's doing a super job. We want to stay long on that one."

Telus International's year-to-date stock performance.

Telus International: "I think they're a loser, honestly. I mean, honestly. They're just doing a terrible job. We do not need that, there's like 40 other guys in that same space that are better."

Tutor Perini's year-to-date stock performance.

Tutor Perini: "I think those guys are just where you should be right now. I think they're going to come out of this thing. They've been in a funk, it's a small cap stock, and they're going to get good contracts, and I think they're going to do very well with all of the federal money."

Alphabet's year-to-date stock performance.

Alphabet: "Yes, you can still buy that. A monster good quarter, and the stock hasn't really run. I'm going to say I'm going to bless buying that stock."

Rocket Lab's year-to-date stock performance.

Rocket Lab: "No, no, no, no, no. We like companies that make money."

Nio's year-to-date stock performance.

Nio: "No, no, we're not buying any Chinese stocks. I know that they're getting subsidized by the government...there's like three of them that are doing well, but I'm not buying it."

Rivian's year-to-date stock performance.

Rivian: "I think Rivian comes on this show and we do a big sit down. Because right now, 20 bucks, it's neither here nor there, but if I sat down with the company, I'd get a better vibe. I need more vibes."

Medical Properties' year-to-date stock performance.

Medical Properties: "I'm nervous about that one...This is one of those where the yield is actually too high, and it makes me uncomfortable."

Huntington Bancshares' year-to-date stock performance.

Huntington Bancshares: The stock, HBAN, is a good stock, and I share your enthusiasm."

