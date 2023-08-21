Here are 14 stocks Jim Cramer is watching, including Amazon, Salesforce, Goldman Sachs

Here are some of the tickers on my radar for Monday, Aug. 21 taken directly from my reporter's notebook:
- Club name Amazon (AMZN) gains market share versus Walmart (WMT) as retail margins expand. WMT better positioned than Target (TGT) in current environment. TGT digital comp sales declined 10.5% year over year.
- Pinterest (PINS) reiterated as buy at UBS. Amazon integration is a promising template. Demand generation is outsourced to Amazon.
- Club holding Salesforce (CRM): Bank of America reiterates buy rating. Calls CRM the "next quality" growth at a reasonable price (GARP) stock. Can outpace 12% to 15% industry growth.
- Snowflake (SNOW) price target to $191 per share from $189 at Citi. Another needless PT change. Last quarter was bad. Maybe this one better?
- Applied Materials (AMAT) price target to $182 per share from $112 at Susquehanna. Keeps neutral rating.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) is a catalyst-driven idea at Morgan Stanley. Sole supplier for Club name Nvidia (NVDA).
- VMWare (VMW): U.K. approval to be bought by Broadcom (AVGO).
- Restaurant Brands International (QSR) simplifying but still complicated. JPMorgan starts the Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Hortons company as an overweight (buy); $ 82-per-share price target.
- Acushnet (GOLF) upgraded to buy from hold at Jefferies, which also raise price target to $84 per share from $61. Golf secular trend.
- Goldman Sachs' (GS) wealth business United Capital had about $25 billion in assets under management when GS bought it. Now it considers sale. How about Marcus?
