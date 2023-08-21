Here's what analysts are saying after Palo Alto Networks' second-quarter earnings

Wall Street analysts are riding high after Palo Alto Networks' earnings beat. The cybersecurity firm defied expectations with a quarterly earnings beat , assuaging concerns over the company's decision to release results after the closing bell on a Friday. Shares traded more than 15% higher on Monday as Wall Street digested the report. Several analysts also lauded the results. Goldman Sachs' Gabriela Borges reiterated a buy rating on Palo Alto Networks and raised her price target to $274 from $254. Borges' new forecast implies roughly 31% upside from Friday's $209.69 close. PANW 1D mountain Palo Alto Networks added more than 15% on Monday. "We maintain a Buy rating on the stock as we believe Palo Alto's combination of organic development and M & A allows it to drive durability of growth in an industry known for its rapid product cycles, and that its cross-sell strategy will drive superior unit economics over the long run," Borges said. Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick also stuck with a buy rating on the stock in a Sunday note, but raised his price target to $270 from 225, which equates to about 29% upside. "It turns out our call for a possible transition away from hardware was unnecessary as the company put up impressive F4Q results and multi-year guidance without the need for any unusual theatrics; no management change, no M & A, no strategic pivots, and importantly no guide down on growth or FCF margin," Zelnick said. Elsewhere, Morgan Stanley's Hamza Fodderwala restated an overweight rating as well as a top pick label in a Monday note. The analyst raised his price target to $304 from $302, which implies 45% upside from Friday's close. Fodderwala also noted potentially $100 billion worth of market capitalization upside derived from artificial intelligence integration. "With a significant talent shortage and rising threats, we think AI has the ability to drive meaningful productivity gains in security," Fodderwala said. "With leading market share and data across multiple product categories (Network, Endpoint, Cloud), we believe PANW is in pole position when it comes to AI-powered security." — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.