Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the stock market Monday

My top 10 things to watch Monday, August 21 1. Stocks edge up in premarket trading Monday, following three-consecutive weeks of losses. We came into August with a full head of steam – and then we found ourselves derailed by Apple 's (AAPL) quarter and ever since then nothing's worked right. Equities markets this week are looking ahead to Club name Nvidia 's (NVDA) quarterly report Wednesday and a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday in Jackson Hole . 2. Meanwhile, as the U.S. economy nears a soft landing investors have room to further increase their exposure to equities. Morgan Stanley's base-case outlook does not see a recession beginning this year or next, with inflation gradually coming down. 3. KeyBanc on Monday raises its price target on Nvidia to $620 a share, from $550, on expectations for the chipmaker's quarterly results to come in "meaningfully above consensus expectations" — a needless move that only raises the bar higher going into the print. The firm maintains a buy-equivalent rating on Nvidia stock. 4. Club holding Palo Alto Networks (PANW) surprised investors Friday when the cybersecurity firm delivered an earnings beat , sending shares soaring in extended trading. There were still naysayers because it's taking longer for Palo Alto's customers to pay, but the firm has the best product. 5. Club name Estee Lauder (EL) is down more than 3% in early trading Monday after announcing weaker-than-expected guidance for the coming year on Friday. One of my best picks has turned into one of my worst picks for the Club portfolio. Unimaginably wrong, and CEO Fabrizio Freda can't face it. Plus, a cybersecurity breach during the quarter is expected to be a 7 cent-per-share headwind. 6. Citi on Monday raises its price target on Walmart (WMT) to $180 a share, from $174, following the retailer's strong quarterly report last week. This is a good buy right here. More broadly, a busy week of retail earnings showed that American consumers are spending with value top of mind . 7. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week gave Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ' (REGN) fast-track approval for a higher-dose version of its Eylea blindness treatment. Shares are up nearly 2% in premarket trading. 8. Evercore ISI on Monday removes Peloton Interactive (PTON) from its "tactical underperform list" on the belief that expectations for the stock are largely priced in ahead of the company's Aug. 23 earnings release. Shares of Peloton are down almost 25% since being added to Evercore's list on July 20. The firm maintains an in-line rating and price target of $10 a share. 9. Baird on Monday lowers its price target on medical-device-maker DexCom (DXCM) to $130 a share, from $153, while reiterating a buy-equivalent rating on the stock. The move follows the firm's survey of 25 endocrinologists regarding the use of GLP-1s to treat patients with type-2 diabetes . 10. Agricultural equipment maker Deere & Co. (DE) posted a strong earnings beat on Friday, while raisings its guidance for the full year. The company is back to normal for farm equipment, but not for construction. Shares moved lower following the release on investor concerns over slowing sales. Sign up for my Top 10 Morning Thoughts on the Market email newsletter for free . (See here for a full list of the stocks at Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

