Netflix is sending some subscribers up to 10 extra movies as DVD rental service winds down

Dust off your DVD player — Netflix disc rental service is going out with a bang.

The popular streamer in April announced that it was winding down the DVD-by-mail business that started it all. And when the service finally closes up shop at the end of September, it's going to help subscribers make one last dent in their queue.

Members who still receive DVD rentals from Netflix got an email last week thanking them for their business and offering them a chance to enter to get a goodbye present.

"We really appreciate that you're sharing movie nights with us until the last day," the email reads. "Let's have some fun for our finale!"

The email includes a link where members can request to be mailed "up to 10 extra discs in your mailbox." These bonus movies will be mailed out on Sept. 29, the last day that the DVD business will be sending out shipments.

Normally, customers can receive a maximum of 8 discs at a time with the service's most expensive plan.

"You won't know if any extra envelopes are headed your way until they arrive in your mailbox," Netflix says.

In the announcement that it would be shuttering its DVD-by-mail service, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said that running the business had "become increasingly difficult" as the number of customers who still rented physical movies "continues to shrink."

"Those iconic red envelopes changed the way people watched shows and movies at home — and they paved the way for the shift to streaming," he said.

Since it began shipping DVDs in March of 1998, Netflix says it has mailed out more than 5 billion discs to more than 40 million customers.

Once customers receive their last shipment of movies, Netflix says that it "will continue to accept returns until October 27, 2023."

A representative for Netflix did not immediately respond to CNBC Make It's request for comment.

