Palo Alto Networks rewards our faith in the stock, leading us to adjust our price target

Zev Fima@zevfima
Signage outside Palo Alto Networks headquarters in Santa Clara, California, U.S., on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) shares jumped more than 15% on Monday, clawing back in one session most of the damage they incurred since the beginning of August. The catalysts were the cybersecurity leader's solid fiscal 2023 fourth-quarter results, reported after the closing bell Friday, and management's medium-term financial outlook. Those factors led us to change our Club price target on the stock.