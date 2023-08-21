CNBC Daily Open: Unwelcome déjà vu in U.S. markets

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here.
What you need to know today
Another week of losses
U.S. stocks were mixed Friday, but movement was mostly marginal. Still, major indexes ended the week in the red. Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed Monday as well. Japan's Nikkei 225 added 0.75%, but Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped 1.38%. Beleaguered Chinese real estate company