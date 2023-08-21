This chip stock could yield a quick profit depending on Nvidia's earnings, Morgan Stanley says

All eyes are on Nvidia 's quarterly print after the bell Wednesday, and how well the chipmaker performs could have major implications for this derivative play, according to Morgan Stanley. Analyst Charlie Chan named Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing a "catalyst driven idea" whose shares could rally given its role as the sole supplier for Nvidia's artificial intelligence graphics processing units. "TSMC generates 6% of revenue from AI-related semis in 2023e, and it expects it to see a 50% CAGR in the next five years," he wrote in a Monday note to clients. "We view NVDA's outlook guidance as a near-term share price catalyst. Nvidia shares rocketed more than 24% in late May, the day after topping quarterly expectations and issuing blowout guidance, citing elevated demand related to AI applications. The stock has served as the stock market's AI poster child in 2023, surging more than 215%. As a supplier to Nvidia, Taiwan Semiconductor has also benefited from the buzz around AI, with its U.S.-listed shares up more than 24% this year. Morgan Stanley regards Nvidia's October revenue guidance as a "key check point" pointing to AI-fueled semiconductor demand at Taiwan Semiconductor, as well as the growth of its Chip on Wafer on Substrate capacity supply, a vital part of the chip manufacturing process. Chan anticipates a 5% uptick in Taiwan Semiconductor shares should Nvidia exceed consensus October revenue guidance, and come in above $13 billion. An in-line print could yield a 2% gain. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed reporting.