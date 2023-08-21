CNBC Investing Club

Wall Street gets more bullish on Nvidia (again). Where Jim Cramer stands going into earnings

Kevin Stankiewicz@in/kevinstankiewicz@kevin_stank
Jen-Hsun Huang, president and chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp., announces the EGX Edge Supercomputing Platform during the company's event at Mobile World Congress Americas in Los Angeles, California, Oct. 21, 2019.
Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Following a sharp slide from its mid-July record highs, Nvidia (NVDA) seems to be coming back into favor ahead of its quarterly release Wednesday evening.