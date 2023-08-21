We're adding to our position in this AI software leader on a post-earnings pullback

We are buying 30 shares of Microsoft (MSFT), at roughly $322 apiece. Following Monday's trade, Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust will own 230 shares of MSFT, increasing its weighting in the portfolio to 2.61% from 2.27%. With the stock market still in oversold territory Monday, according to the S & P 500 Short Range Oscillator , we remain on the hunt for stocks of high-quality companies that have reported strong quarterly results this earnings season but have seen their stocks pull back as part of a broader market sell-off this month. Club name Microsoft (MSFT) fits the bill. While this trade violates our low-average cost basis, the stock is down roughly 8% since reporting fiscal fourth-quarter earnings in late July. Microsoft's guidance slightly missed Wall Street's expectations, particularly for those analysts and investors looking for more of a tailwind from artificial intelligence. But the company — and software industry at large — is still in the early stages of monetizing this new technology. Microsoft remains a clear AI leader through its Azure cloud unit, which harnesses OpenAI's ChatGPT technology. Additionally, management's outlook for flat margins was likely a case of so-called UPOD — under promise, over deliver. This buy will take our cash position to roughly 10% flat, leaving us with plenty of flexibility to put additional money to work should the market move lower from here and the Oscillator become more oversold. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long MSFT. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

Omar Marques | Lightrocket | Getty Images