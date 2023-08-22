Here are 18 stocks Jim Cramer is watching, including a big Goldman call on AI names

Here are some of the tickers on my radar for Tuesday, Aug. 22 taken directly from my reporter's notebook:
- Goldman Sachs Chief U.S. Equity Strategist David Kostin on AI trade likes Club names Nvidia (NVDA), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Meta Platform (META), Salesforce (CRM).
- Morgan Stanley monthly data tracker on Club name Apple (AAPL): iPhone builds unchanged and App Store ahead of expectations.
- Zoom (ZM) second-quarter beat on earnings and revenue. The video-calling company sees mixed picture because growth could be harmed by slowdown. Q3 guidance on earnings beats but revenue misses. Sales cycles remain longer than usual, CFO Kelly Steckelberg said.
- Baidu (BIDU): Leading AI. 27% growth. Accelerates revenue and profit.
- Campbell (CPB) price target cut to $46 per share from $49 at Jefferies. keeps hold rating. Meals and beverages challenged, the analysts say.
- Aramark (ARMK) upgrade at UBS. Foodservice margin setup: Getting better.
- Hasbro (HAS) raised to $90 per share from $85 at Bank of America. Keeps buy rating. Royalties are very good.
- Intuit (INTU) price target raise to $550 per share from $525 at Wells Fargo. Keeps overweight (buy) rating.
- Visa (V) price target increased to $296 per share from $265 at JPMorgan. Keeps overweight rating. The analysts also boost Mastercard (MA) PT to $510 from $442 and keep overweight.
- GXO Logistics (GXO): Buy rated UBS- Strong track record/
- JPMorgan raises Upstart (UPST) price target to $28 per share from $23 but keeps underweight (sell) rating.
- SoFi (SOFI) boosts price target to $10 per share from $8 at JPMorgan. Keeps neutral (hold) rating.
Here's a full list of the stocks in Jim's Charitable Trust, the portfolio used by the CNBC Investing Club.