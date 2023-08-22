CCTV Script 01/08/23

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on August 1, 2023.

The decline in energy prices from last year's peak is a critical reason for the decrease in the US inflation rate this year. However, US gasoline prices have emerged recently. According to American Automobile Association (AAA), the average national gasoline price in the United States rose to $3.757 per gallon on Monday, higher than $3.6 per gallon last week. In California, the price is even close to $5.

Compared to the historical data, the current gasoline prices in the U.S. have reached their highest levels in about 8 months since November 2022.

The rise in oil prices is partly due to recent extreme heat, which led to the shutdown of some refineries, including those along the Gulf of Mexico coast. According to Bloomberg, there have been at least four refinery reports of fires in the U.S. since this May, and an additional seven refineries have reported shutdowns due to power outages and unplanned maintenance. Analysts warn that even a 20-minute power outage at a refinery could lead to supply delays of several days.

Tom Kloza

OPIS global head of energy analysis

"You've got a lot of refineries that are coughing and wheezing. They're not really geared to run with 10 or 15 days of 100-degree temperatures in a row."

On the other hand, the AAA believes that the recent rise in crude oil prices has also driven up the production costs of gasoline. Optimism about the economic outlook has boosted expectations for fuel demand. In the past month, the price of US WTI crude oil futures has increased by about $10. Last Thursday the price touched $80 per barrel for the first time since April.

(More factors could heat the prices up.) Summer is usually the peak driving season in the U.S. due to the school holidays. Besides high temperatures, hurricane season is also approaching and analysts believe that hurricanes attacking the US Gulf Coast could continue to drive gasoline prices higher.

Andy Lipow

Lipow Oil Associates President

"I expect that gasoline prices are going to continue to rise another seven to 10 cents a gallon. And that means the cost to deliver goods and services to the consumer is going to increase as well."

We should notice that an important factor in the decrease in the U.S. inflation rate to 3% in June was the drop in gasoline prices, as gasoline, like food and housing rent, is a daily expense for many people. Citibank predicts that the rise in energy costs could once again push inflation higher.

American resident

"They have to take money out of grocery to make sure I have gas to get to the store. So it's like it's like a lose-lose situation."

Deutsche Bank believes that in the long run, for every 1 cent increase in US gasoline prices per gallon, consumers' annual consumption capacity will be reduced by about $1.15 billion. Now, if gasoline prices continue to rise significantly, it is likely to drag down consumer spending.

In the United States, controlling oil prices will also be a key issue facing President Biden. With just over a year until the next election, Biden's chances of re-election largely depend on whether he can curb inflation and restore consumer confidence.