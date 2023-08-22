CCTV Script 01/08/23

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on the topic of El Niño Food Security Impact on August 1, 2023.

The last strong El Niño event occurred from 2014 to 2016, during which countries like Australia and Indonesia experienced droughts and even wildfires. Those countries are important global agricultural exporters. El Niño is coming back this year, which could lead to crop failures in some countries and put pressure on the global agricultural supply chain.

Australia is one of the world's largest wheat exporters, accounting for about 13% of global exports. Since 1980, Australian wheat production has seen significant yield decreases in at least 6 instances due to El Niño.

The Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences predicts that for the 2023 to 2024 period, Australian wheat exports will decrease by 29% year-on-year, totaling 21 million tons.

However, the good news is that El Niño might bring more rainfall to South America. From 2023 to 2024, it is expected that Argentina's wheat harvest will increase, with exports potentially reaching 13.5 million tons, up from last year's 5 million tons.

Another important crop that could be affected by El Niño is rice. India is the world's largest rice-exporting country. However, due to delayed monsoons this year, some regions in India are experiencing severe water shortages. As a result, rice production has been impacted, leading to higher prices. The price of Indian rice has increased by about 10% compared to a year ago.

Food inflation has become a growing concern for the Indian government. To protect domestic consumers, the Indian government recently restricted the export of non-basmati white rice, which could further drive up global rice prices.

Then is palm oil. Indonesia and Malaysia are major palm oil-producing countries. Analysts believe that the impact of El Niño on palm oil might become more pronounced by 2024. In the short term, oil palm trees can withstand water stress, but prolonged drought can affect the quality and yield of oil palm fruit.

This graph shows that the harvests in both countries are expected to have only minor fluctuations for the 2023 to 2024 period.

However, the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service has lowered its export forecasts for Malaysian and Indonesian palm oil for the 2023 to 2024 period. It also revised down the global production outlook from 79.56M tons a month ago to 79.26M tons.

In addition to future predictions, the ongoing extreme heat is already impacting agriculture in some countries. In the US, high temperatures have led to hay shortages, a crucial feed for cattle.

American Farmer

"We have record low numbers of the cow herd across Missouri and in the United States."

Spain's Vice President told CNBC that the recent heat could affect Spain's olive oil production, and the situation could become dire in the future.

Teresa Ribera

Spain's vice president and minister for ecological transition

"Well, the situation may be terrible, we are expecting to have a typical result in terms of olive oil, sorry, olive campaign, as affecting lots of the provinces in the south of Spain, we will be facing a challenging situation regarding access to water."

Over the past year, major central banks globally have been raising interest rates in an attempt to curb inflation. Now, as central banks enter the tail end of their tightening cycles, experts warn that El Niño could trigger food inflation, leading central banks to resume the interest rate hiking process. Analysts also believe that the most significant impact of El Niño on agriculture might be seen in 2024, potentially making it a year of extremely tight supply and demand dynamics.

