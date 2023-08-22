CNBC Pro Talks: This analyst is betting on 'high quality' stocks instead of chasing trends

Mega-cap tech stocks in the U.S. this year have rallied to or near their all-time highs, with investors wondering where else they can find pockets of growth. Join CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche as she speaks to Hannah Gooch-Peters of asset management firm Sanlam Investments UK. They will discuss companies outside the U.S. showing growth prospects that are "far larger over time" than that of some mega-caps, historically. Gooch-Peters, who is global equity investment analyst at the firm, is set to discuss market conditions which are currently at "some form of extreme," also giving tips for investors. That includes being able to avoid chasing trends, not overpaying for quality companies, and much more. She will discuss the firm's $5 billion-plus Global High Quality Fund, which invests in global stocks with a "high quality bias." These include companies with high return on capital, low debt, and with a "sustainable competitive advantage" that produces significant free cash flow. Gooch-Peters is also set to talk about her top stock picks, which include payments company Fiserv, and restaurant group Yum Brands. Join CNBC Pro Talks on Wednesday, August 23, at 12 p.m. BST / 7:00 p.m. SGT / 7:00 a.m. ET. Submit your questions here. Learn more from our previous Pro Talks: Potential minefield': Value investor Guy Spier talks U.S. bank risks, reveals his top stock to own Buffett disciple Guy Spier names the only chip stock he owns — and explains why he avoids Nvidia Aging populations are creating major opportunities, fund manager says. Here's where he's investing Related coverage from Pro: Here are 7 beaten-up global stocks that analysts expect will double Annuities, stocks or Treasurys? Pros weigh in on the best source of retirement income right now Downside protection costs are at a 15-year low, Bank of America says. Here's how to hedge