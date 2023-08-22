Coinbase takes stake in stablecoin firm Circle, shuts down joint venture as it sees 'regulatory clarity'

In this photo illustration, the Coinbase cryptocurrency exchange website is seen on the screen of a computer on October 05, 2018 in Paris, France.

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is taking a stake in Circle, the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, signifying a closer relationship between the two crypto heavyweights.

The two companies also said they will close down the Centre Consortium, a private governance organization for USDC, as they now see "regulatory clarity" on stablecoins.

"Reflecting Coinbase's belief in the fundamental importance of stablecoins to the broader crypto economy, Coinbase is taking an equity stake in Circle," Coinbase said in a blogpost Monday.

"This means that Coinbase and Circle will now have even greater strategic and economic alignment on the future of the financial system. Coinbase is committed to the long term success of the stablecoin ecosystem and USDC, specifically."

In March, USDC fell significantly below its peg after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, a major lender to the tech industry. Circle was a customer of SVB and held $3.3 billion of its cash reserves with the bank.

The coin subsequently regained its $1 peg after U.S. regulators closed SVB down, took control of its deposits and worked to restore customers' access to their money.

Circle launched its own U.S. dollar version of what's known as a "stablecoin" in 2018. The fintech company, which shelved plans to go public via a combination with a special purpose acquisition company in December, is a core player in the $124.1 billion stablecoin market.