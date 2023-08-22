Cramer's Lightning Round: Marathon Oil is a buy

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Marathon Oil's year-to-date stock performance.

Marathon Oil : "I think it's a very inexpensive stock, I think you should buy it here."

Enphase : "Enphase just keeps going down...I think at this price it does seem very cheap. I don't know...It is just an unmitigated disaster, that's because it needs financing."

Coherent : "They have a lot of different semiconductor-like components, but they're not making money, and we're just not going to recommend a stock that's not making money."

Icahn Enterprises : "What a mess. I have no idea what it is, I have no idea how it makes its money. I just think it's totally opaque. I say stay away."

Barrick Gold : "Look, I think gold is an insurance company, it's like asking me, 'is it a good time to buy car insurance.' I always want to own some gold."

