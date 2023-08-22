Ferrari CEO says nearly a third of new buyers are under 40, even as wait lists grow

In this article RACE-IT Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

Despite a waiting list of three years for some of its cars, Ferrari's CEO said the company has no plans to supercharge production to meet demand. "We are a brand that is not looking for volume," Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna told CNBC in an exclusive interview from Pebble Beach. "We are a brand that is looking for value and respecting the client. For us, the client is very, very important. "The client is giving a value to our cars because they are unique, because they are limited, because they are exclusive," he said. "We could make more, but that doesn't make sense. We will offend our clients." The balance between growth and exclusivity has never been more critical to Ferrari. The company's share price is up 44% over the past year, at a valuation higher than Ford or General Motor , creating pressure from shareholders to continue its strong sales and volume growth.

Benedetto Vigna, chief executive officer of Ferrari NV, in front of a Ferrari Daytona SP3 sports car at the company's headquarters in Maranello, Italy, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Francesca Volpi | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Yet because the famous prancing-horse brand is built on scarcity — and owners who rely on limited production to maintain their cars' value — Ferrari is also expected to keep tight reign on production. Last year, Ferrari produced 13,221 vehicles, up 18.5% over 2021. Demand still far exceeds supply, with dealers saying the wait for a new Purosangue SUV and other models is now at three years or more. Many buyers say they can't even get on the waiting list for a car, since there is simply not enough production. Founder Enzo Ferrari famously said Ferrari would produce "one less car than the market demand." Today's shortfall is far greater, with some analysts saying the company could easily sell twice as many cars as it produces. Ferrari is building a new factory for its hybrid and electric vehicles, but it's unclear how much Ferrari will increase production.

Ferrari Purosangue Source: Ferrari

Vigna said that despite limited supply, the company continues to expand its reach among younger, new clients. Its client base has expanded for 10 quarters in a row, and 30% of its new clients are younger than 40 years old, he said. "Our new clients are 10% younger than all the clients we have in the world," he said. "So the prancing horse is kicking strong." Vigna added that buying a Ferrari should never be easy or quick, since it's the ultimate aspirational car. "Getting a Ferrari is an experience that starts from the time you first see a Ferrari," he said. "It's not something you can get very easily."

