What I am looking at Tuesday, Aug, 22 The Dow , the S & P 500 and the Nasdaq open higher after a mixed session to start the new week. The Nasdaq on Monday had its best day in the rough month of August. Club name Nvidia (NVDA), which had been slumping since its mid-July records, jumped nearly 8.5% on Monday and again Tuesday. Back to all-time highs. AI chip powerhouse catching a bid ahead of Wednesday evening's quarterly release. U.K.-based chip designer Arm is coming public . Could it be worth $100 billion? Arm, owned by Japan's SoftBank, filed for a Nasdaq listing. Earlier this month, Nvidia unveiled its new Grace Hopper chip for generative AI applications, which is based on Arm architecture. Club name Microsoft (MSFT) submits new Activision Blizzard (ATVI) deal in hopes of appeasing U.K. antitrust regulators' concerns. French videogame publisher Ubisoft big winner in concessions concerning cloud rights for existing Activision PC and console games. Club name Palo Alto Networks (PANW) is pulling away from the group because of its cybersecurity platform, which makes it so that the woes of customers paying for expensive software isn't a problem. The balance sheet saves it. Stock can go higher to $100 billion market cap; currently $73 billion. CEO Nikesh Arora on "Mad Money" Monday evening stressed role of AI because "the bad actors are moving faster." Lowe' s (LOW) second-quarter earnings per share $4.56 versus $4.49. Same-store sales down 1.6% versus down 2.7%. Pros doing well. Grew gross margin and operating income. Revenue $24.96 billion versus $24.99 billion expected. Inventory down 11%. Guidance reaffirmed. Shares of roughly 2.5% early Tuesday. Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) sinks 18% after Q2 profit and revenue missed. The retailer also reduced earnings guidance . Dicks cuts hundreds of jobs. Chairman Ed Stack told CNBC about a third of its margin reduction was from theft. Troubled Club holding Foot Locker (FL) reports its quarter early Wednesday. Macy's (M) second-quarter EPS 26 cents versus 13 cents expected. Beat on revenue. Warned of 3-cent loss per share to 2-cent profit in Q3 versus 27 cents estimate. Sees Q3 inventories down. No full-year guidance raise. Reaffirms outlook. JPMorgan upgrades Club industrial Emerson Electric (EMR) to overweight from neutral (buy from hold) and boosts price target on the stock to $107 per share from $83. The analysts think EMR estimates look conservative. S & P Global cut credit ratings and revised its outlook for multiple U.S. banks, following a similar earlier this month by Moody's. Our financial names, Wells Fargo (WFC) and Morgan Stanley (MS), were not part of either move. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is traveling to China next week. Big deal. Third high-ranking U.S. official to go since Secretary of State Antony Blinken's China trip in June. U.S. officials said Raimondo's visit will focus on "issues relating to the U.S.-China commercial relationship, challenges faced by U.S. businesses, and areas for potential cooperation."

