Ukraine war live updates: Ukraine reportedly destroys supersonic Russian bomber; drones damage Moscow apartments

The Moscow region faced its fifth consecutive day of drone strikes, with Russia's Defense Ministry reporting that its forces shot down four Ukrainian drones in the early morning hours; two over the capital; and two over the western Bryansk region near the Ukrainian border.

Kyiv has not publicly taken responsibility for the attacks.

Some Ukrainian and Western media outlets are reporting on images showing a destroyed Russian supersonic bomber, the Tupolev Tu-22, which is believed to have been hit by a Ukrainian drone. Russia said an aircraft was "damaged" by a drone that its forces shot down, while Kyiv has not commented.

Meanwhile, the BRICS summit gets underway in Johannesburg, South Africa. Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending it, in light of the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for him over alleged war crimes.