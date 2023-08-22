CNBC Daily Open: Rising yields can’t dampen excitement over Nvidia

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here.
What you need to know today
Tech rallied amid rising yields
The Nasdaq Composite rallied Monday, breaking a four-day losing streak, even as the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hit 4.342%, a decades-long high. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell. Meanwhile, the pan-European Stoxx 600 inched up 0.05%. Auto stocks rose 1.1%, but construction and material stocks dipped 0.6%.
Nasdaq listing for Arm
Arm filed for a Nasdaq listing Monday. The U.K.-based company didn't provide a projected share price, so its valuation is still unknown. (Japan's Softbank bought Arm in 2016 for $32 billion.) Arm's chip designs are found in nearly all smartphones, making it one of the most important companies in the chip industry — and a big deal for the initial public offerings market.
Zoom's earnings beat
Zoom shares climbed around 4% in extended trading after reporting earnings that beat expectations. The company's second-quarter revenue grew 3.6% year over year to touch $1.14 billion, while net income jumped from $45.7 million a year ago to $182 million. The video conferencing company also raised its full-year forecast.
High price for jobs
U.S. workers want an annual salary of $78,645 before they'd accept a job, according to the latest New York Federal Reserve employment survey released Monday. That figure's 8% higher than a year ago and the highest since data was recorded in 2014. It's a sign that service inflation's still a concern in the economy even as prices for goods have leveled off.
[PRO] Two reasons not to panic
The S&P 500 has fallen for three straight weeks, making August the worst month since December. But traders aren't panicking. CNBC Pro's Bob Pisani gives two reasons why investors are still calm — and one why they should perhaps start worrying.
The bottom line
Yields on U.S. Treasurys continued marching higher, with the benchmark 10-year yield closing at 4.342%, a level not seen since November 2007. The 2-year yield added over 6 basis points to breach the 5% barrier, trading at 5.007%.
"Typically spikes in Treasury yields expose other areas of weakness," said Megan Horneman, chief investment officer at Verdenc