CNBC Daily Open: Rising yields can’t dampen excitement over Nvidia

Visitors crowd around the Nvidia booth at the 2016 China Digital Entertainment Expo, known as ChinaJoy, in Shanghai.

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here .

Tech rallied amid rising yields

The Nasdaq Composite rallied Monday, breaking a four-day losing streak, even as the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hit 4.342%, a decades-long high. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell. Meanwhile, the pan-European Stoxx 600 inched up 0.05%. Auto stocks rose 1.1%, but construction and material stocks dipped 0.6%.

Nasdaq listing for Arm

Arm filed for a Nasdaq listing Monday. The U.K.-based company didn't provide a projected share price, so its valuation is still unknown. (Japan's Softbank bought Arm in 2016 for $32 billion.) Arm's chip designs are found in nearly all smartphones, making it one of the most important companies in the chip industry — and a big deal for the initial public offerings market.

Zoom's earnings beat

Zoom shares climbed around 4% in extended trading after reporting earnings that beat expectations. The company's second-quarter revenue grew 3.6% year over year to touch $1.14 billion, while net income jumped from $45.7 million a year ago to $182 million. The video conferencing company also raised its full-year forecast.

High price for jobs

U.S. workers want an annual salary of $78,645 before they'd accept a job, according to the latest New York Federal Reserve employment survey released Monday. That figure's 8% higher than a year ago and the highest since data was recorded in 2014. It's a sign that service inflation's still a concern in the economy even as prices for goods have leveled off.

[PRO] Two reasons not to panic

The S&P 500 has fallen for three straight weeks, making August the worst month since December. But traders aren't panicking. CNBC Pro's Bob Pisani gives two reasons why investors are still calm — and one why they should perhaps start worrying.