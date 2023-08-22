CNBC Daily Open: Rising yields couldn’t stifle excitement over Nvidia

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here .

Tech rallied amid rising yields

The Nasdaq Composite rallied Monday, breaking a four-day losing streak, even as the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hit 4.342%, a decades-long high. Asia-Pacific markets mostly rose. Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed around 0.9%. The index was lifted by SoftBank shares rising 1.57% on the news that its chip unit Arm has filed for a Nasdaq listing.

Nasdaq listing for Arm

Arm filed for a Nasdaq listing Monday. The U.K.-based company didn't provide a projected share price, so its valuation is still unknown. (Japan's Softbank bought Arm in 2016 for $32 billion.) Arm's chip designs are found in nearly all smartphones, making it one of the most important companies in the chip industry — and a big deal for the initial public offerings market.

S&P cuts credit ratings of banks

S&P Global downgraded the credit ratings of several U.S. banks Monday. The ratings of Associated Banc-Corp and Valley National Bancorp were cut because of funding risks and a higher reliance on brokered deposits, while that of UMB Financial Corp, Comerica Bank and Keycorp were downgraded because of large deposit outflows and interest rates remaining high.

Ingredients for food inflation in Asia

Rice prices surged to their highest in almost 12 years after