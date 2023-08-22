CNBC Investing Club

These banks are solid and cheap. But here's why investors should be cautious

Morgan Chittum@morgan_chittum
With the banking sector facing a myriad of crosscurrents — including stricter government regulations, higher interest rates and scrutiny from U.S. rating agencies — financial stocks are looking cheap. But the Club is exercising caution when it comes to our two bank names: Wells Fargo (WFC) and Morgan Stanley (MS).