We're putting more cash to work by adding to our position in this tool maker

We are buying 100 shares of Stanley Black & Decker (SWK), at roughly $88.90 apiece. Following Tuesday's trade, Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust will own 500 shares of SWK, increasing its weighting to 1.58% from 1.27%. With the market falling Tuesday afternoon — the S & P 500 was down around 0.27% — we are dipping into our large cash position and putting more money to work by buying up shares of Stanley Black & Decker . The purchase comes just a day after adding to our position in this industrial-tools-and-household-hardware manufacturer at a similar price. Our decision to go back to the well comes as home improvement retailer Lowe 's (LOW) reported quarterly results T uesday. Although Lowe's continues to see softer discretionary spending on do-it-Yourself (DIY) construction, the company was upbeat around the continued growth in the professional-construction market. That matters more for Stanley Black & Decker because about 70% of its tools business is levered to the professional side. Lowe's also cited two of Stanley's well known brands — Craftsman and DeWalt — as areas of strength at its stores. Even though the DIY market is currently weak, Lowe's spoke highly of its mid-to-long term view of home improvement. Supporting management's bullish outlook, there are 2 million fewer homes than what's available for sale in the U.S., a higher average age of homes (which should lead to more remodeling), and 90% of homeowners have fixed mortgage rates that are much lower than current rates. This latter point was central to our initial thesis on Stanley – with people stuck in their homes and unwilling to move out of fear of paying a higher mortgage rate, many will be more inclined to remodel. While Stanley is still in the middle of a multiyear turnaround, the company's 3.6% annual dividend yield is an attractive payment that compensates us for our patience. Tuesday's trade comes amid a broader August pullback that has seen the S & P 500 Short Range Oscillator move deep into oversold territory, at 6.19% — a development we were anticipating, as we built up a larger-than-normal cash position in anticipation of weakness. When the Oscillator becomes oversold, it's a reminder that equities are on sale and it's time to gradually add to our positions .

A customer wearing a protective mask loads lumber at a Home Depot store in Pleasanton, California, Feb. 22, 2021. David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images