81% of full-time workers want a 4-day work week – and they’re willing to make sacrifices to get it

When it comes to schedules, workers want flexibility. And a four-day work week is at the top of their wish lists, according to a new survey from Bankrate.

A majority of full-time workers and job seekers — 81% — support a four-day work week versus a traditional five-day schedule.

Of those workers, 89% said they would be willing to make sacrifices to work just four days.

More than half — 54% — would be willing to work longer hours, and more than a third — 37% — would be willing to change jobs or industries. Meanwhile, more than a quarter — 27% — said they would be willing to come to their office or job location more days or work fully in person.

Other sacrifices they would be willing to make: working off-peak hours, with 23%; working a job they're less interested in or passionate about, 17%; have fewer vacation days, 16%; have a longer commute, 12%; take a pay cut, 10%; or take a step back in their careers, 10%.

Just 11% of workers who want a four-day work week said they would not be willing to accept any of those tradeoffs.

The results of the July survey, which included 2,367 adults, shows that employees hope Covid-era work schedules will continue to be the norm.