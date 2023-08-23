Don't waste money on turmeric supplements—unless they contain up to 95% of this key ingredient

Turmeric is a staple in many cultures, especially in eastern Asia, and lots of people believe it is beneficial for joint pain and inflammation. The plant has been used for thousands of years in cooking typically in the form of a ground powder, and many people add turmeric to their diets in the form of juice, tea and supplements with the goal of bolstering their immune systems and improving digestive health. Other health benefits people attribute to turmeric include: Improvement in mood

Better skin when applied topically

Reduced allergy symptoms

Aid for high cholesterol Turmeric supplements will cost you anywhere between $14 and $30, but are they actually beneficial for health? The answer is actually trickier than you'd think. While it is possible that a daily turmeric supplement may help with certain things like reducing inflammation, research shows that an active ingredient found in turmeric, may be much better at achieving those health outcomes.

Curcumin may have more health benefits than turmeric

The active component in turmeric that is most responsible for the health benefits people are looking for is called curcumin. But unfortunately, "turmeric only contains a very small percentage of curcumin," roughly two to six percent, according to Dr. Elizabeth Ko, an internist and medical director of the UCLA Health Integrative Medicine Collaborative. "Curcumin is where we find the anti-inflammatory, antioxidant effect that can help treat or prevent diseases like arthritis."

Should you have a choice between turmeric and curcumin, I would opt for the curcumin. Dr. Elizabeth Ko Internist

A systematic review published in 2021 that analyzed more than 10 randomized controlled trials found that curcumin supplements may be helpful for managing osteoarthritis. And earlier this year, the Arthritis Foundation updated its guidance, stating that turmeric supplements likely won't help reduce symptoms of arthritis but curcumin supplements might. "Should you have a choice between turmeric and curcumin, I would opt for the curcumin," says Ko. And Dr. Bhakti Shah, a rheumatologist with a private practice in New York, agrees. She recommends purchasing curcumin for decreasing inflammation within your joints over turmeric, likening curcumin's effects to that of ibuprofen with less risks of side effects. Curcumin is a plant compound called polyphenol, and according to Shah, polyphenols may: Reduce risk of heart disease

Decrease cancer risk

Lower risk of diabetes

Increase brain function Though more research is required to determine curcumin's effects on a person's immune system, Shah says curcumin is an antioxidant. Research shows that antioxidants are associated with a neutralization of harmful, free radicals and an enhancement of vital immune functions.

Curcumin is best absorbed when taken with healthy fats and black pepper