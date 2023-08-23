Asia markets poised for fall ahead of private business activity reports from Australia and Japan

Singapore has overtaken Japan to boast of the world's most powerful passport, the Henley Passport Index showed.

This comes as investors assess private business activity surveys from Australia and Japan, as well as inflation figures from Singapore.

Asia-Pacific markets are set to fall, reversing gains markets made across the board on Monday.

In Australia, futures for the S&P/ASX 200 point to a lower open, at 7,059 compared with the last close of 7,121.6. Australia's business activity contracted at the fastest pace in 19 months, according to Juno Bank, with the composite purchasing managers index coming in at 47.1 for August.

Japan's Nikkei 225 is also set to fall ahead of its August PMI figures, with the futures contract in Chicago at 31,750 and its counterpart in Osaka at 31,730 against the index's last close of 31,856.71.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 17,655, pointing to a weaker open compared to the HSI's close of 17,791.01.