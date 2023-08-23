Gov. Doug Burgum injured playing basketball, may not be able to attend first Republican debate

Republican U.S. presidential candidate and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum speaks during Fair-Side Chat with Governor of Iowa Kim Reynolds (not pictured), at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 11, 2023.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum was injured playing basketball and may not be able to attend the first Republican presidential debate Wednesday night.

A source from Burgum's campaign confirmed to NBC News that Burgum, 67, suffered a leg injury during a game of pick-up basketball with his staff on Tuesday.

He was transported to a Milwaukee emergency room and discharged from the hospital the same day, the source told NBC, confirming earlier reporting from CNN.

It is "unclear if he will be able to stand" at the two-hour debate, which is set to air on Fox News starting at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday night, the source said.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.