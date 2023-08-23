CCTV Script 02/08/23

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on August 02, 2023.

In the process of the Federal Reserve's efforts to reduce inflation, the labor market is the most focused factor. Previously, the tight job market in the U.S. where with an excess of openings and a shortage of workers, has made it challenging for the Fed to contain inflation. However, the latest data indicates that there are signs of cooling down in the U.S. labor market.

In June, the number of job vacancies in the United States decreased to approximately 9.582 million, the lowest since April 2021, which is also lower than the previous 9.62 million and the estimated 9.7 million, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Additionally, the number of layoffs in June decreased mildly from 1.55 million last month to 1.53 million, the smallest since the end of last year.

Those decreases above indicate that, as desired by the Federal Reserve, the demand for labor is gradually slowing down. However, businesses are still retaining workers, suggesting that the unemployment rate is unlikely to spike rapidly shortly.

Another notable indicator is the number of resignations. The quits rate, a measure of workers' confidence in the job market, decreased to 2.4% in June, from 2.6% in May and marking the lowest record since February 2021. It is usually considered that the higher the number is, the tighter the job market, suggesting that workers are confident in quitting to find better jobs.

Anastasia Amoroso

Managing Director, Chief Investment Strategist at iCapital

"That number that we got today, I think there's a broad rebalancing that's happening in the labor market, and it's sort of playing into the Fed's wishes, we've got job openings, for example, they're below 10 million, they've come down, you know, they've kind of erased some of the peaks that we saw last year."

The decrease in job vacancies was mainly driven by goods producers like manufacturing, while services sectors such as healthcare, arts, and entertainment have in fact shown increases in job openings. This shift in consumer preference from goods to service consumption is also reflected in other data.

Data from the ISM shows that the US PMI in July was 46.4, which is slightly improved from June but still under-expected. It has remained below 50, being seen as a contraction, for 9 months, marking the longest contraction period since 2009.

Specifically, only petroleum products and furniture producers achieved growth in manufacturing. Several industries such as apparel, plastic, and paper reported contraction. Timothy Fiore, the chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Committee emphasized that manufacturing is now in a trough, but uncertain whether it has hit bottom. Some analysts believe that the industrial economy is unlikely to recover soon unless the Fed stops rates hiking or concerns of markets over an economic recession faded.

Job vacancy reports typically lag behind non-farm payroll data by a month. Currently, market focus has also shifted to the upcoming July non-farm payroll report, which will be released this Friday. The market anticipates a gain of around 200,000 new jobs in the US for July, lower than the 209,000 in June, and an unemployment rate remaining steady at 3.6%, which will also provide more guidance for the Federal Reserve's rate hike trajectory.



