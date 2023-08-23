CCTV Script 23/08/23

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on August 23, 2023.

Maui wildfire has become the worst natural disaster Hawaii ever faced. According to a Tuesday estimation by Moody's RMS, the devastating wildfires on Maui, Hawaii, have resulted in economic damages ranging from $4 billion to $6 billion.

The loss estimate reflects property damage, contents, and business interruption, across residential, commercial, industrial, automobile, and infrastructure assets, according to Moody's. Given Maui's remote location where prices are already high, Moody's anticipates that inflation might continually push prices up during the island's recovery phase. Moreover, the current high labor costs in the construction industry will make the rebuilding of Maui particularly expensive.

According to Moody's report, the majority of the losses from the wildfire are concentrated in Maui's historic town, Lahaina. The blaze destroyed almost 2,200 structures. Not only is Lahaina a tourist hotspot, but it also holds a deep-rooted historical and cultural significance in Hawaii.

Jack Dugan

Director of the local media Maui Now

"Many people don't realize, but, you know, Lahaina is, its was the original capital of the Hawaiian Kingdom, it's got so much history, and culture, and of course, much of that has been, has been lost with, with some of the structures and homes and families lost."

Mick Fleetwood

Musician, Restaurant owner in Lahaina

"Lahaina, in many ways, like I mentioned, is looked upon as a real, real surviving essence, of what Hawaii represents as a township that is completely and utterly gutted. It is gone. It is literally gone. It's, it's very disturbing. There are pictures you know, the before and after, and we all have our own stories. "

A significant concern is the local tourism industry. Currently, authorities on Maui are advising tourists to evacuate and strongly discourage non-essential travel to the area. Tourism is the lifeblood of Maui's economy, and with many key cultural sites destroyed, the revival of the tourism industry is expected to take a considerable time.

The Maui Economic Development Committee noted that for every $5 generated on the island, $4 comes directly or indirectly from the tourism industry, accounting for roughly 80% of all earnings from visitor expenditure. Tourism also provides a plethora of job opportunities in sectors such as restaurants, lodging, arts, and entertainment, constituting 75% of Maui's private-sector employment.

Having just recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, tourist expenditure on Maui in the first half of this year reached $3.5 billion, a 25% increase compared to the same period last year and a 33% rise compared to 2019. Yet, now much of it has turned to ashes. Historical hotels, like the Best Western Pioneer Inn, have been consumed by the flames, suggesting that local tourism may remain stagnant in the coming weeks.

Another area of focus is insurance. Moody's suggests that since wildfires are a typical insurable risk, and with Hawaii having a high insurance penetration rate, it's expected that insurance will cover most of the economic losses, potentially up to 75% or more.

However, with the rise in damages from extreme weather events, insurance companies are hiking their rates. According to data from the National Interagency Fire Center, wildfires in the US have on average burned 4.4 million acres annually over the past decade.

Industry experts estimate that by mid-July this year, various natural disasters in the US have resulted in at least $34 billion in insured losses, a number that is likely to climb.

The average price for home insurance in the U.S. currently stands at $1,700, marking a 10% increase from the previous year. Experts anticipate that the pressure of rising premiums might persist for some time. Some insurers have even halted selling new home insurance policies in wildfire-prone areas, such as California.