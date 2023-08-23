Cramer's Lightning Round: AT&T is "horrendous"

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Acushnet Holdings: "I actually like it."
Hawaiian Electric: "I think you got to be very careful here...it's way too risky."
Aehr Test Systems: "I don't know this company...let me do some work on that one, too."
AT&T: "That stock is horrendous."
Radnet: "We love that company."
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com