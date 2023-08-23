Cramer's Lightning Round: AT&T is "horrendous"

Mad Money

Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Acushnet Holdings' year-to-date stock performance.

Acushnet Holdings: "I actually like it."

Hawaiian Electric's year-to-date stock performance.

Hawaiian Electric: "I think you got to be very careful here...it's way too risky."

Aehr Test Systems' year-to-date stock performance.

Aehr Test Systems: "I don't know this company...let me do some work on that one, too."

AT&T's year-to-date stock performance.

AT&T: "That stock is horrendous."

Radnet's year-to-date stock performance.

Radnet: "We love that company."

