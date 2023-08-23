Cramer's Lightning Round: AT&T is "horrendous"

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Acushnet Holdings' year-to-date stock performance.

Acushnet Holdings : "I actually like it."

Hawaiian Electric : "I think you got to be very careful here...it's way too risky."

Aehr Test Systems : "I don't know this company...let me do some work on that one, too."

AT&T : "That stock is horrendous."

Radnet : "We love that company."